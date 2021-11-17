Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $34,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.