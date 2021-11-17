Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,598 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $976.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

