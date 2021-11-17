Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $125,000 in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $406.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

