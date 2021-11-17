Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

