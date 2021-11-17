Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

