Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 205,514 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $24,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

