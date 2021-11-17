Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 36,199 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $22,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after buying an additional 152,392 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,141,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

