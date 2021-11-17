Bank of America Corp DE Buys 28,023 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

