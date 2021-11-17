Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $23,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

