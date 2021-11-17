Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of BWX Technologies worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

