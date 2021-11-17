Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Starwood Property Trust worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

