Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.16% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $22,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5,525.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.58 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89.

