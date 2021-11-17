Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.08 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 243,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 513,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

EDD opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.