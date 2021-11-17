Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.24 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

