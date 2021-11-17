Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 457,369 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,110,000 after buying an additional 174,824 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 128,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 86,830 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.16.

