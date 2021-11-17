Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 517,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grifols were worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

