Barclays Downgrades Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Underweight

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROOT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. Root has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

