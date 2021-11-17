Barclays Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $231.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $223.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.
NYSE SWK opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
