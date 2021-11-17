Barclays Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $231.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $223.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.