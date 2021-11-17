Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.84

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.84 and traded as low as C$25.81. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$26.13, with a volume of 2,615,157 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.76.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.