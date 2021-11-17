Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baxter International.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BAX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,938. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
