Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,938. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

