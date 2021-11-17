Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.79 ($120.92).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.27 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting €93.21 ($109.66). The company had a trading volume of 1,018,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.21 ($80.25) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

