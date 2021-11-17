Beacon Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $988,144.34 and $3,356.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

