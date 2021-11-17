Beam Global’s (BEEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

BEEM stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

