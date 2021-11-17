Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 802 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,224 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.29. 10,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.