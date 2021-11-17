Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

