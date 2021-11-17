Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,754. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

