Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

