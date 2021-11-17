Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. 78,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

