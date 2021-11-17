Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 140,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.