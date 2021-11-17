Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 4,446 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 298.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 60.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.45.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.70. 251,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,404,967. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.23. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

