Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 650 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,631. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

