Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €115.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €97.17 ($114.31).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €112.25 ($132.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.03. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. Varta has a 12-month low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

