Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $430.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.85. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

