Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

