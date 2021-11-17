Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 459 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

GS opened at $403.09 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

