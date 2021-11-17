Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $221.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

