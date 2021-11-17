Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.