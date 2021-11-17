Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $319.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,709 shares of company stock worth $8,038,646. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.