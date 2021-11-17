Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $634.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.07 and its 200 day moving average is $606.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

