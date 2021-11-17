Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 63.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,334 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $648.03 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.01 and a twelve month high of $655.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $572.78 and a 200 day moving average of $484.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

