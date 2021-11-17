BEST (NYSE:BEST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BEST has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

