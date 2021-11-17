B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $594.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.00 million and the lowest is $588.20 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

BGS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 25,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,574. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $56,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

