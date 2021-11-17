BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.30

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 175116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,379,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.