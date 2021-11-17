Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bill.com worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $414,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $339.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.48 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.43. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

