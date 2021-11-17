Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 3,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.52. Biocept has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biocept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

