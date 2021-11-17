Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $261.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.89. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.40 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.