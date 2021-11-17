BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.06. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

