BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.