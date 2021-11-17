BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.
BMRN stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
