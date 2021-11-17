BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Down 94.1% in October

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BMCS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 479,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,119. BioTech Medics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

BioTech Medics Company Profile

BioTech Medics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical services. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Therapeutic Laser Centers, Superior Patented Antimicrobial Solutions, and Proprietary Nutraceutical Products. Its product include SHBAN, BioBody Balance, and BioBody Energy.

