Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BVS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 364,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bioventus by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bioventus by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

